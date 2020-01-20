Salmon Arm history in pictures: Retro driving sim

What were these young people doing? Is this a driving school? If you know, mention the date of this paper with any people you can identify, the place, and date and email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Is this a driving school? What were these young people doing? If you know, mention the date of this paper with any people you can identify, the place, and date and email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Snowy softball in Sicamous

Read more: Son of Stomp planned for July in Silver Creek

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter