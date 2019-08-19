Salmon Arm history in pictures: RW Bruhn birthday

When people really partied! Guests of R.W. Bruhn at his summer cottage on Shuswap Lake, Sunday, Sept. 4, 1938. The occasion is Bruhn’s 60th birthday. Back row: Alex D. Meek, John Jackson, Joe Nancollas, Frank Kappel, Frank McMahon, A.R. “Bill” Brush, Jack Milling. Second row: Paul Nielson, R.J. “Jim” Haney, C.C. “Ches” Barker, Percy G. Farmer, J.C.McGregor, Henry L. Costain, J.C. Becker, Allan Drysdale, Major Roberts, Bill Finlayson, W.H. Snell, Percy A. Ruth. Third row: Albert Bedford, R.L.Tennant, Mike Rattray, H.W.”Joe” Harbell, Cyril Thomson, Dr. Allan Beech, W. “Bill” Newnes, A. Bedford sr, Robert “Bob” Turner, S.J. McDiarmid, C.M. “Pop” Kennedy, R.J. Skelton, A.P. “Percy” Suckling, Jack Moir, A.J. “Art” Smith, John Curror, John Hobbs. Front row: George Shirley, Mike Damgaard, R.W. Bruhn, J. Harragan, J.H. “Joe” Harbell, Ted Bruhn, C. Ireland, C. Fawcus, Eino Mackie, W.R. “Bill” Davies. Photograph by Rex Lingford.

