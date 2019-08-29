Salmon Arm history in pictures: School’s out for fire

Short-lived Harris Street town school.

In 1908, contractors Jackson and Parker put the finishing touches on the new, four classroom town school on Harris Street. To the great delight of many students, fire consumed the building nine years later. While under strict evacuation orders, at least one student returned to the classroom to throw her school books in. Rex Lingford took this photograph between 1909 and 1914.

Photograph courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

