In this photo from the April 2, 1975 Observer, Richard Crampton is the proud owner of a 20-inch Philco colour television set after a draw held during Minor Hockey Day. “He received his set Thursday from members of the staff at Preston’s Radio Sales: Elaine Borstel, Ralph Ruppel, Jim Hogburg.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

