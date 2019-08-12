Salmon Arm history in pictures

The Salmon Arm ball team stops for a pose in front of the Drill Hall. Ted Morton, Bill Coles, Ralph Kernaghan, Dunc Jamieson, Dave Syme, Earl Kernaghan, Frank Molin, Earl Tennant, Bob Cairns, Bill Kernaghan, Les Walonsky, Tad Walabashi, Marv Wilson and Chic Evans are supported by their young fans behind them. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

