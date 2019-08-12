The Salmon Arm ball team stops for a pose in front of the Drill Hall. Ted Morton, Bill Coles, Ralph Kernaghan, Dunc Jamieson, Dave Syme, Earl Kernaghan, Frank Molin, Earl Tennant, Bob Cairns, Bill Kernaghan, Les Walonsky, Tad Walabashi, Marv Wilson and Chic Evans are supported by their young fans behind them. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Salmon Arm history in pictures

The Salmon Arm ball team stops for a pose in front of the Drill Hall. Ted Morton, Bill Coles, Ralph Kernaghan, Dunc Jamieson, Dave Syme, Earl Kernaghan, Frank Molin, Earl Tennant, Bob Cairns, Bill Kernaghan, Les Walonsky, Tad Walabashi, Marv Wilson and Chic Evans are supported by their young fans behind them. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Read more: Our history in pictures: The Ireland residence

Read more: Our history in pictures: Fire!

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led to an advisory from the CSRD

UPDATE: Salmon Arm laundromat reopens after dryer fire

Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

Minter Gardens mastermind to present at Salmon Arm Fall Fair

Brian Minter will share his gardening expertise on Friday, Sept. 6.

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected.

A special air quality statement has been issued and thunderstorms are on the way for some areas.

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

Salmon Arm history in pictures

The Salmon Arm ball team stops for a pose in front of… Continue reading

Okanagan homeless fight for freedom of possessions, clash with bylaw

Homeless population often have their belongings taken by bylaw

Letter: Centennial Field purchase will add to tax burden

Writer says South Shuswap residents already face annual tax increases for existing park

LETTER: World is in a climate emergency

We must act as if this were an emergency, rather than kicking the can to the next generation

Column: Action needed for B.C.’s forestry-dependent communities

Notes from the Legislature by Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo

LETTER: Carriage houses, secondary suites used for short-term rentals

In Summerland there are more than 213 short stay properties on Airbnb and more than 300 on VRBO

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Okanagan pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

Regional District of North Okanagan to hold public hearing on Squires Four application

Most Read