Salmon Arm knitters’ good work recognized with Telus volunteer of the year award

Telus Community Ambassador Pat MacLeod and her ‘girls’ grateful for the recognition

Barb Duplisse, Marlise Albertson, John Moncrieff, Pat MacLeod, Telus Okanagan Ambassadors president Melanie Collins, Liz Pastorchik, Georgina Beausoleil and Marlene Moncrieff display the Telus Community Ambassador Volunteer of the Year award received by MacLeod along with items they’ve made for donation. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Pat MacLeod isn’t used to being in the spotlight for the work she and a group of fellow knitters do to support their community.

However, it was something she couldn’t avoid after being named the Telus Community Ambassador Volunteer of the Year.

“When they phoned to tell me about it I cried. I’m not used to things like this,” said MacLeod, a Telus Ambassador for Salmon Arm.

On Monday, Oct. 4, MacLeod and friends Marlise Albertson, Georgina Beausoleil, Barb Duplisse, Liz Pastorchik and Marlene and John Moncrieff gathered together to receive the award from Melanie Collins, president of the Telus Okanagan Ambassadors.

MacLeod said her “girls” make blankets, hats and other items for newborns at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. Last year they made 200 toques of different sizes to distribute at the local food banks.

“This all goes on and nobody knows about it,” said MacLeod, adding, “It keeps us going.”

The award recognized MacLeod (and company) for the “outstanding contributions you have made in your community,” and thanked them for helping to improve the lives of those who need it most.

Sitting down after having their photo taken, conversation among the group, naturally, turned to knitting and crocheting.

“I keep saying one of these days I’m going to learn how to do it,” said Collins, to which she was advised, “You better get started.”

The Telus Community Ambassador program is open to Telus Team members and Telus retirees and spouses of retirees.

