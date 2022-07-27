Salmon Arm Legion donates to support kids who are visually impaired

Military Police Motorcycle National Relay operates fund run by volunteers specifically for the cause

A representative of the Military Police Motorcycle National Relay accepts a cheque from Harley Belt, president of Salmon Arm’s Legion Branch 62, to go to a fund used to support children who are visually impaired. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 62 donated to a cause recently of great importance to the branch.

Branch 62 hosted the Military Police Motorcycle National Relay (MPMNR) for lunch on July 25, a group that has been raising funds for children who are visually impaired since 1959. The fund is operated entirely by Military Police volunteers and has no paid employees, explained a media release from Branch 62.

Every Canadian Forces establishment has a local representative and there are regional representatives on the board of directors. Military Police and their partners are extremely proud of the fund, and the board of directors has been especially gratified with its success.

“We define success by the money raised by our hard-working volunteers and, most importantly, by the number of disbursements to visually impaired children,” reads the media release. “Our Branch 62 was honoured to be able to donate $500 towards this noble cause by our veterans and active service members of our Canadian Armed Forces.”

