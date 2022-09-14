Salmon Arm Legion to host memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, visit Salmon Arm in October, 1951. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy of the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

By Barb Brouwer

A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at the Salmon Arm Cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

All legion members that are able are asked to wear full uniform and arrive at the cenotaph in time for the 10:45 start.

In the meantime, all Legion Branch 62 events have been cancelled this week, including meat draws, to respect the solemnity of the Queen’s passing, and out of respect for her lifetime of service, including her military service during the Second World War.

The lounge will be open after the ceremony.

