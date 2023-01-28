Salmon Arm Library’s therapy dog story time with Rolo a paw-pular spot

Rolo the therapy dog kisses Nora Stitt’s hand after she read stories with the dog and his human, Rachel, and her mother and Paws 4 Stories at the Salmon Arm ORL branch, Jan. 28 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Maisie Newnes reads Rolo the therapy dog a story while his owner Rachel listens, at Paws 4 Stories at the Salmon Arm ORL branch on Jan. 28, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Rolo the therapy dog listens while his owner, Rachel, reads a story to Eliza Dobrowoski at Paws 4 Stories at the Salmon Arm ORL branch, Jan. 28 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Skye MacRitchie and Sophia Plant were all smiles while hanging out and reading stories with Rolo the therapy dog and his owner Rachel at Paws 4 Stories at the Salmon Arm ORL branch, Jan. 28, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

Rolo the dog listened to stories, got pets and scratches and made library patrons’ days brighter Saturday morning during Paws 4 Stories.

Every week at the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL), Rolo the St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog and his human, Rachel, come to host Paws 4 Stories, where children and families can read books with Rolo, pet and play with him, and chat with Rachel.

One-on-one sessions are available and can be reserved online, and Rolo also wanders around the library for general story time when his schedule isn’t booked up.

As part of Unplug and Play week put on by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society, Rolo’s one-on-one reading sessions on Saturday, Jan. 28 were fully booked, and he put in extra time wagging his tail around for the multiple families that showed up just to say hello.

Library staff said that the therapy dog program benefits not only children but anyone that comes to the library looking for social interaction, including seniors. Rolo’s presence also encourages children to pick up a book and read to him, said staff, and encouraging reading is one of the ultimate goals of the library and the Literacy Alliance.

Paws 4 Stories runs Saturdays from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and one-on-one sessions with Rolo can be booked on the ORL Salmon Arm branch’s wesbite.

