Earl Crosby celebrated a very special birthday on March 18 at the Shuswap Lodge retirement residence.

Crosby, born March 18, 1919, celebrated a century on planet Earth surrounded by friends and family at the lodge.

Read More: 97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Read More: Women continue to earn 25% less than men in Canada: report

Read More: Horse fulfills dying South Okanagan woman’s last wish

Read More: Thieves target motorbikes in the Central Okanagan

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter