Salmon Arm merchants, Observer team up for food drive

The Salmon Arm Observer’s annual food drive is underway, giving participants a chance to support a good cause – and receive a gift in return.

Last year, the Observer was able to divide more than 1,700 lbs. of donated food between the Salvation Arm and Second Harvest food banks and the SAFE Society.

For Christmas 2020, the Observer is looking to exceed that total. To do this, numerous local businesses have once again come on board, providing more than $2,500 in gift cards and certificates to be handed out in exchange for donations.

How does it work? If you would like to donate a full bag or two of non-expired, non-perishable items, call the Salmon Arm Observer office 250-832-2131 ext. 9201. At that time, you will be asked to pick a number and arrange a time to drop off your donations at the Observer office, located at 481 7st SW. When you drop off your donations, you will be given an envelope with the number you chose and a gift card or certificate inside. Gift cards/certificates available while they last.

COVID-19 protocols are in place at the Observer to assure a safe drop off and pick up.

“We are grateful to our participating local merchants and to all the donors who help these invaluable community organizations provide food over the holiday season to those who might otherwise go without,” said Observer publisher Andrea Horton.

