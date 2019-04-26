Salmon Arm mourns for lives lost in work-related incidents

City workers take time to honour lives lost during Day of Mourning ceremony

CUPE Local 1908 President Kevin Hansen offers sobering statistics around work-related deaths in Canada during Salmon Arm’s Day of Mourning ceremony held Friday, April 26 at Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters, police, paramedics, city workers and local politicians, union and non-union employees stood together Friday to honour and remember those who lost their lives to work-related incidents or occupational disease.

Salmon Arm’s Day of Mourning was held at 11 a.m. on April 26 at Marine Peace Park. It was one of numerous ceremonies being held across B.C. and the country this weekend.

In 2018, 131 B.C. workers were reported to have died from a workplace injury or disease. In 2017, there were 951 workplace fatalities recorded across the country, while there were 251,508 claims for lost time due to work-related injuries or disease.

Guest speakers, including Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, CUPE Local 1908 President Kevin Hansen, Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley and RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle touched on not only these grim statistics, but also how a workplace death impacts family, friends and the community.

“We continue to strive to make our workplaces safer. This commitment really takes all of us, employers, workers and the public,” commented Hansen.

Read more: Young B.C. father of three killed in workplace accident

Read more: Salmon Arm remembers, pays tribute to workers