CUPE Local 1908 President Kevin Hansen offers sobering statistics around work-related deaths in Canada during Salmon Arm’s Day of Mourning ceremony held Friday, April 26 at Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm mourns for lives lost in work-related incidents

City workers take time to honour lives lost during Day of Mourning ceremony

Firefighters, police, paramedics, city workers and local politicians, union and non-union employees stood together Friday to honour and remember those who lost their lives to work-related incidents or occupational disease.

Salmon Arm’s Day of Mourning was held at 11 a.m. on April 26 at Marine Peace Park. It was one of numerous ceremonies being held across B.C. and the country this weekend.

In 2018, 131 B.C. workers were reported to have died from a workplace injury or disease. In 2017, there were 951 workplace fatalities recorded across the country, while there were 251,508 claims for lost time due to work-related injuries or disease.

Guest speakers, including Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, CUPE Local 1908 President Kevin Hansen, Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley and RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle touched on not only these grim statistics, but also how a workplace death impacts family, friends and the community.

“We continue to strive to make our workplaces safer. This commitment really takes all of us, employers, workers and the public,” commented Hansen.

Read more: Young B.C. father of three killed in workplace accident

Read more: Salmon Arm remembers, pays tribute to workers

Read more: Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Previous story
Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mourns for lives lost on workforce

City workers take time to honour lives lost during Day of Mourning ceremony

Ashley Simpson’s mom pleads for help on third anniversary of her disappearance

Police issue news release and video for April 27, three years since young woman went missing

Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in North Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

Salmon Arm’s plastic shopping bag ban attracts little opposition

Catering to tourists, having enough transition time are two retailer requests expressed

Avengers: Endgame opens to large crowds in the Okanagan

Fans excited to see how their favourite superheroes wrap upin franchise finale, says local expert

Penticton to host wildfire training symposium

More than 150 B.C. firefighters to participate in three-day training event

Vernon students plant a greener future

Okanagan Landing Elementary students planted over 100 indigenous shrubs Thursday, April 25 on the hillside behind the school

LETTER: Summerland needs traffic control measures

Signal devices suggested for busy downtown street

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Column: Digging into cemeteries, cinema and human compost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Most Read