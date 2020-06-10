R.J. Haney and Heritage Village and Museum is on the hunt for a deer mount to decorate the walls of its new addition, Demers and Tillman’s Pool Hall and Barbershop. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm museum on hunt for spittoons, deer mount

Items to decorate walls of R.J. Haney and Heritage and Museum addition

If you happen to have any old, unwanted spittoons kicking around, the folks at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum would like to hear from you.

While the gates to the historic Salmon Arm attraction remain closed due to restrictions around COVID-19, volunteers and workers have been busy at R.J. Haney managing operations, protecting exhibits and artifacts, and working numerous projects. Among them, Demers and Tillman’s Pool Hall and Barbershop.

The ceiling is painted, the wainscoting is stained, varnished and up, the Douglas fir hardwood floor has been laid. Next on the list is to sand and stain the floor, reports the museum.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Read more: Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Unfortunately, there are a few things money cannot buy on a limited budget that Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman is hoping the public might be able to help with. In particular, she is looking for spittoons.

“That’s right! For spitting in. Every pool hall needs several,” said Chapman, who is also on the hunt for an antique umbrella stand and, the biggest item on her wish list, a deer mount.

“Every historic barbershop needs one!,” said Chapman.

If you have any of these items to offer, you may contact Chapman at 250-832-5289, or email her at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Music Camp goes online
Next story
Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

Buffalo Sabres nominate Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar for NHL trophy

The 25-year-old is finding his niche in the league as a hard-checking forward

Sicamous Creek Falls trail reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019

Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

North Okanagan man was found guilty Feb. 11 of running over escort with an ATV

Black bear strolls into Vernon house

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Budget airline Swoop suspends Kelowna service until fall

The WestJet subsidiary ran flights between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week last summer

Salmon Arm museum on hunt for spittoons, deer mount

Items to decorate walls of R.J. Haney and Heritage and Museum addition

‘Racism is real,’ says Vernon Black Lives Matter protester

Handful of demonstrators take to court steps in solidarity with BLM movement

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

Piano man lights up North Okanagan streets

Downtown Vernon instrument back on the 30th Avenue block

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

Recent protests spark renewed calls for police reform and healing to move forward

Summerland Music Camp goes online

Camp for children includes ukulele lessons, art and urban dance

Most Read