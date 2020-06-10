Salmon Arm museum on hunt for spittoons, deer mount

If you happen to have any old, unwanted spittoons kicking around, the folks at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum would like to hear from you.

While the gates to the historic Salmon Arm attraction remain closed due to restrictions around COVID-19, volunteers and workers have been busy at R.J. Haney managing operations, protecting exhibits and artifacts, and working numerous projects. Among them, Demers and Tillman’s Pool Hall and Barbershop.

The ceiling is painted, the wainscoting is stained, varnished and up, the Douglas fir hardwood floor has been laid. Next on the list is to sand and stain the floor, reports the museum.

Unfortunately, there are a few things money cannot buy on a limited budget that Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman is hoping the public might be able to help with. In particular, she is looking for spittoons.

“That’s right! For spitting in. Every pool hall needs several,” said Chapman, who is also on the hunt for an antique umbrella stand and, the biggest item on her wish list, a deer mount.

“Every historic barbershop needs one!,” said Chapman.

If you have any of these items to offer, you may contact Chapman at 250-832-5289, or email her at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org.

