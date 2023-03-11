Salmon Arm councillor David Gonella, Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas and naturopath Taylor Bean cut the ribbon at TaylorMade Wellness’ open house Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm councillor David Gonella, Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas and naturopath Taylor Bean cut the ribbon at TaylorMade Wellness’ open house Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm naturopath hosts ribbon-cutting to thank supporters and patients

Prominent community figures welcome clinic, wish TaylorMade Wellness success at open house

Salmon Arm naturopath Taylor Bean has been welcomed to the city after a ribbon cutting ceremony officially announced her practice to the community.

TaylorMade Wellness opened in August of 2022, but Bean wanted to host an open house to thank her fellow practitioners, friends, family and patients, she said.

The open house on Saturday, March 11 featured free B12 vitamin shots, local baking from The Nom and hosted a Mamas for Mamas outreach booth.

City councillor David Gonella and Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas gave speeches welcoming Bean to Salmon Arm and wishing her business continued success.

READ MORE: TaylorMade Wellness tailor-made for Salmon Arm

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmDoctorsHealthcare

Previous story
Sicamous elementary students take part in career exploration workshop

Just Posted

Salmon Arm councillor David Gonella, Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas and naturopath Taylor Bean cut the ribbon at TaylorMade Wellness’ open house Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm naturopath hosts ribbon-cutting to thank supporters and patients

Parkview Elementary students took part in a career exploration activity with virtual guests describing their careers to broaden the future workers’ minds. (School District 83 photo)
Sicamous elementary students take part in career exploration workshop

Jason Simon, former NHL player, came to Eagle River Secondary to talk to students about perseverance and goal-setting on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Former NHL player inspires Sicamous high school students

(Lisa Mazurek photo)
Vernon Vipers down Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-2