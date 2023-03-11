Salmon Arm naturopath hosts ribbon-cutting to thank supporters and patients

Salmon Arm naturopath Taylor Bean has been welcomed to the city after a ribbon cutting ceremony officially announced her practice to the community.
TaylorMade Wellness opened in August of 2022, but Bean wanted to host an open house to thank her fellow practitioners, friends, family and patients, she said.
The open house on Saturday, March 11 featured free B12 vitamin shots, local baking from The Nom and hosted a Mamas for Mamas outreach booth.
City councillor David Gonella and Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas gave speeches welcoming Bean to Salmon Arm and wishing her business continued success.
@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.