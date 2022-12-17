Salmon Arm puppy yoga class paws-itively perfect for dog lovers

A puppy chews on a tennis ball lying on a yoga mat at Sweet Freedom Yoga Studio’s puppy yoga class, Dec. 17 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo) A yoga enthusiast has trouble with a pose as five puppies play underneath her at Sweet Freedom Yoga Studio’s puppy yoga class, Dec. 17 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo) Instructor Angela Kyllo does a downward dog pose over a curious puppy at Sweet Freedom Yoga Studio’s puppy yoga class, Dec. 17 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo) Emily Garrett does a yoga pose overtop of a tired puppy as studio owner Jocelyn Lywood admires the pup at Sweet Freedom Yoga Studio’s puppy yoga class, Dec. 17 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo) Two puppies play with a Christmas toy underneath a yoga class attendee’s bridge pose at Sweet Freedom Yoga Studio’s puppy yoga class, Dec. 17 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)

Downward dog was a popular pose at puppy yoga, hosted by Sweet Freedom Yoga Studio and Boutique this weekend.

Studio owner Jocelyn Lywood and yoga instructor Angela Kyllo teamed up to offer yoga with puppies at the studio in Salmon Arm on Saturday. Dec 17. The puppies in attendance were from Kyllo’s sister’s dog, and most of them are looking for their forever homes. The puppies are golden retriever and German short-haired pointer cross, and all seven puppies at the class were black.

If you are interested in adopting any of the puppies, owner Samantha Hansma still has two male puppies and three female puppies she’s looking for homes for. Interested adopters can phone Hansma at 250-634-1832.

10 per cent of the class fees collected are being donated to the SPCA by Kyllo and Lywood and the two hope to host SPCA events in the future, where adoptable animals from the shelter can come and yoga class participants can meet new furry friends.

This was Sweet Freedom studio’s first time hosting puppy yoga and first time donating to the SPCA. Lywood has owned the studio at 2450 10 Ave. in the back of the Jungle Mania building since 2018.

The SPCA is in need of canned dog and cat food and dog toys particularly right now, and anyone interested in donating can find more information and donation links at the Shuswap BC SPCA website.

#Salmon ArmActivitiespuppies