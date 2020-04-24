Salmon Arm RCMP honour fallen comrade

Police and firefighters honour victims of Nova Scotia shootings with minute of silence

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Tyler Penney stands beneath the detachment flag set at half mast, next to a table set for one in recognition and honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty during the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that killed 22 people, on April 24, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP and firefighters went silent Friday morning in honour of the 22 lives lost in the Nova Scotia shootings.

Among those killed in the April 18 and 19 mass shooting was Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23 veteran of the force and mother of two. During a ceremony that began just before 10 a.m. on Friday, April 24, Staff Sgt. Scott West, accompanied by officers and staff at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment, honoured the memory of the victims while paying tribute to their fallen comrade.

“This ceremony symbolizes they are with us and they are here in spirit…,” said West, who then pointed to a table set for one, with each part of the setting imbued with symbolic meaning, recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.

Salmon Arm firefighters also held a minute of silence at Hall 3.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP express appreciation for community in wake of Nova Scotia shootings

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP: ‘When you’re arresting somebody, you’re arresting somebody

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmNova ScotiaRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.