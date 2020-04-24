Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Tyler Penney stands beneath the detachment flag set at half mast, next to a table set for one in recognition and honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty during the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that killed 22 people, on April 24, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP honour fallen comrade

Police and firefighters honour victims of Nova Scotia shootings with minute of silence

Salmon Arm RCMP and firefighters went silent Friday morning in honour of the 22 lives lost in the Nova Scotia shootings.

Among those killed in the April 18 and 19 mass shooting was Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23 veteran of the force and mother of two. During a ceremony that began just before 10 a.m. on Friday, April 24, Staff Sgt. Scott West, accompanied by officers and staff at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment, honoured the memory of the victims while paying tribute to their fallen comrade.

“This ceremony symbolizes they are with us and they are here in spirit…,” said West, who then pointed to a table set for one, with each part of the setting imbued with symbolic meaning, recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.

Salmon Arm firefighters also held a minute of silence at Hall 3.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP express appreciation for community in wake of Nova Scotia shootings

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP: ‘When you’re arresting somebody, you’re arresting somebody

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmNova ScotiaRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Salmon Arm firefighters stand in silence in honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson and the victims of the April 18-19 Nova Scotia shootings on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Generosity, support from South Okanagan community keeps school food program running

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP honour fallen comrade

Police and firefighters honour victims of Nova Scotia shootings with minute of silence

Salmon Arm RCMP: ‘When you’re arresting somebody, you’re arresting somebody’

Staff Sergeant talks about policing during COVID-19, difficulties with social distancing

Salmon Arm RCMP express appreciation for community in wake of Nova Scotia shootings

Across Canada, citizens are asked to wear red, share online support on Friday, April 24

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

CSRD grants $5,000 payment to Sorrento Food Bank

The money will help the food bank stay stocked amid increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Stay-at-home gala in Penticton aims to strengthen community

Online virtual event will feature dinner, inspirational speakers, entertainers, musicians and more

Penticton’s downtown community markets cancelled

The markets, held for 22 consecutive Saturdays during the summer, often attract crowds of over 5000

UBC Okanagan medical students volunteer to support front-line workers

Students aim to ease pressure through personal assistance, childcare, and remote-patient support

The future of film production in the Okanagan amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Film Commission is mapping out safety concerns and solutions for production

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Similkameen mayor encourages residents to plant victory gardens

Experts are predicting a fresh produce shortage this summer

Don’t inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The government also cautioned the nation against the idea

Most Read