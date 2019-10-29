Salmon Arm RCMP urge caution on Halloween

Flashlights, glow sticks and other sources of illumination fun to add to any costume

Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding drivers to be extra cautious when on the road on Halloween.

With trick-or-treaters going door to door on Oct. 31, Staff Sgt. Scott West asks that drivers be mindful of the heavier-than-usual pedestrian traffic.

“As well, we have a treat trail downtown, so please be extra careful when driving in that area,” said West.

The Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail runs from 3 to 5 p.m., with Alexander Street closed from Highway 1 to Lakeshore Drive for the duration.

West asks that trick-or-treaters wear light-coloured clothing, add reflective clothing or tape to costumes, stay on sidewalks and cross using intersections and crosswalks if possible.

“Zigzagging across streets is not recommended in the quest for treats,” said West, adding flashlights and other sources of illumination such as glow sticks or glow rings are also highly recommended, “and can be a fund thing to incorporate into any costume.”

“From the local detachment, please have a safe Halloween.”

