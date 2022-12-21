Salmon Arm Recreation is hosting various sports over the winter holidays. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Recreation hosting sports play times over holiday break

Youth and adult basketball, all-ages pickleball among ways to keep busy and active

There are opportunities to keep busy and active this holiday break with Salmon Arm Recreation’s drop-in sports.

Youth basketball for ages 10 to 16 will be held Dec. 21, 23 and 30 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Older basketball players 16 and up will play on the same dates, 6 to 8 p.m.

Volleyball for ages 13 and up will be played Dec. 22 and 29, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pickleball for all levels of players will be hosted Dec. 28 and 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Badminton for all levels is scheduled for Dec. 29, 1 to 3 p.m.

All drop-in sports are unsupervised.

