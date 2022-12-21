Salmon Arm Recreation hosting sports play times over holiday break

Youth and adult basketball, all-ages pickleball among ways to keep busy and active

Salmon Arm Recreation is hosting various sports over the winter holidays. (File photo)

There are opportunities to keep busy and active this holiday break with Salmon Arm Recreation’s drop-in sports.

Youth basketball for ages 10 to 16 will be held Dec. 21, 23 and 30 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Older basketball players 16 and up will play on the same dates, 6 to 8 p.m.

Volleyball for ages 13 and up will be played Dec. 22 and 29, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pickleball for all levels of players will be hosted Dec. 28 and 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Badminton for all levels is scheduled for Dec. 29, 1 to 3 p.m.

All drop-in sports are unsupervised.

READ MORE: Mother of Shuswap Paralympian left with deep gratitude for community after fire strikes family home

READ MORE: PLAY Shuswap focused on getting people moving, staying active

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmRecreationSports