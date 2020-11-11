Salmon Arm resident hosts home-based Remembrance Day ceremony

Neighbours gathered on street to honour those who served their country

Patti New and son Adam hosted a small gathering of neighbours on Remembrance Day for a ceremony honouring those who served their country. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A small gathering of neighbours fell silent Wednesday for two minutes of reflection before Patti New’s front deck.

In respect of the COVID-19 pandemic health and safety concerns that prompted a request from the Salmon Arm legion for residents to observe Remembrance Day in their own way, and not attend its modified ceremony at the cenotaph, New held her own ceremony on November 11 outside her home, during which neighbours gathered on the street to honour those who served and sacrificed for their country.

Instead of a cenotaph being the epicentre of the occasion, New set out on her deck a Canadian flag, a wreath, a sign saying Lest We Forget, and a uniform jacket with medals that belonged to her husband’s grandfather, Leonard Worthington, who she said served on the HMCS Huron during the Second World War.

Read more: In photos: Salmon Arm remembers

Read more: From the orchards of Salmon Arm to the front line: A cavalryman’s story from the First World War

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm