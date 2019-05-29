A Salmon Arm resident woke early Wednesday morning, May 29, to find a moose cow and calf in her backyard. The cow left soon after as the calf settled in a safe place near the fence. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Conservation officer says it’s normal for moose to stash calves in safe place for period of time

The last thing a Salmon Arm woman expected to see early Wednesday morning was a moose and her calf strolling into her backyard.

Elizabeth Anderson’s roommate heard footsteps on the gravel outside a bedroom window at 4:15 a.m. on May 29. Expecting more nefarious visitors, everyone in the house was shocked to see the long-legged pair looking back at them.

Read more: Man fined $3,000 for killing moose out of season

Read more: PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

“Not what I expected to see in my yard at 4:30 in the morning, that’s for sure,” Anderson said.

Shortly after, the moose jumped over the fence, breaking off the top of one of the boards. The calf could not make the same leap and settled into the flower bed for a rest in the shade to await mom’s return.

“It’s normal for moose, deer and elk, after they have their calves, to stash the calves in a safe place and then come back to them later on,” said Micah Kneller, a B.C. Conservation Officer. “We really don’t want to intervene here; we want to allow nature to take its course and have the cow come back to her calf.”

Read more: My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

Read more: Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Due to the heat, people may be tempted to try and help the animal in anyway they can, but Kneller says this can do more harm than good.

“People will want to give them water and that kind of stuff – really, all that does is stress the calf out even more. We want to limit the amount of stress they’re under,” Kneller said.

A mother moose can leave its calf for up to 48 hours at a time.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A Salmon Arm resident woke early Wednesday morning, May 29, to find a moose cow and calf in her backyard. The cow left soon after as the calf settled in a safe place near the fence. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Column: Friends, squirt guns, freezies – a snapshot of outdoor fun
Next story
Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Conservation officer says it’s normal for moose to stash calves in safe place for period of time

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

City’s second cannabis store opens Friday

Greenery Cannabis Boutique to provide recycling program for cannabis packaging

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks video sponsorship

You can vote to help Vernon’s Tattoo win a chance to make video on how event began

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

LETTER: Couple helped during bear encounter

Incident occurred near Summerland Waterfront Resort

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC T-Birds win national women’s team title

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Most Read