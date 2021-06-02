Salmon Arm residents invited to choose own adventure for Ride Don’t Hide

Bulldogs Boxing instructor Jordyn Konrad goes for a spin in Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke’s stationary bike challenge on Tuesday, June 1. A team from Bulldogs took turns at the bike, helping to support CMHA’s Ride Don’t Hide event. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

For this year’s Ride Don’t Hide event, participants are encouraged to choose their own adventure.

The annual fundraiser and awareness campaign for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) began on June 1 and runs throughout the month.

In past years, the annual cycling event was central to the campaign in Salmon Arm. With pandemic restrictions still in effect, CHMA’s Shuswap-Revelstoke branch is asking participants to do whatever they wish on their own or in teams.

“You can choose to ride a bike, you can walk, you can garden, you can hike, you can play tennis, whatever it is that you do for your wellness is your adventure,” explained CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke’s Denise Butler.

Registration, at ridedonthide.com, is necessary to take part in the event. In the process, you choose how and how much you wish to participate, setting your own goal for total minutes of activity. Teams are also welcome to register. You can keep track of your progress using the website, or download the Ride Don’t Hide app (available on Apple’s App Store).

Another way to participate is by signing up for CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke’s stationary bike challenge and stop by their Salmon Arm building at 433 Hudson Ave. NE, to take their stationary bike for a spin.

“All the money raised in the Shuswap stays in the Shuswap for local mental-health funding,” said Butler.

Ride Don’t Hide’s focus is to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma around mental health.

For more information about the ride, as well as CMHA and the programs and supports the organization offers, visit cmha.ca.

