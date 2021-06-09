Salmon Arm residents invited to splash through summer as pool programs resume

A full slate of activities is being offered at the Salmon Arm pool for July and August. (File photo)

If you’re wondering if the Salmon Arm pool is open for summer programs this year, wonder no more.

Stan Thiessen, aquatics manager at the pool, said a full slate of activities is being offered for July and August. Registrations are now being accepted.

“We will be maintaining our COVID protocols but we are expecting things to change, so stay tuned for more availability as restrictions are lifted. Some of the changes we are expecting is more room in the pool for things like Lap Lane swimming and Aqua Fit,” he said.

Currently just two people are allowed per lane for Lap Lane swimming and 20 for Aqua Fit classes but, as restrictions are lifted, numbers will be increased.

The pool is also offering swim lessons for kids six months to 12 years. There will be four sessions each consisting of 10 classes for each level.

Also offered will be dry land courses for youth: Safe at Home – Safe Alone and Red Cross Babysitting.

The Fun Guide is now offered online, so to see the full schedule go to www.salmonarmrecreation.ca or call the pool at 250-832-4044.

