A full slate of activities is being offered at the Salmon Arm pool for July and August. (File photo)

A full slate of activities is being offered at the Salmon Arm pool for July and August. (File photo)

Salmon Arm residents invited to splash through summer as pool programs resume

Registration open for swim lessons, lap-lane simming, aqua fit and more

If you’re wondering if the Salmon Arm pool is open for summer programs this year, wonder no more.

Stan Thiessen, aquatics manager at the pool, said a full slate of activities is being offered for July and August. Registrations are now being accepted.

“We will be maintaining our COVID protocols but we are expecting things to change, so stay tuned for more availability as restrictions are lifted. Some of the changes we are expecting is more room in the pool for things like Lap Lane swimming and Aqua Fit,” he said.

Currently just two people are allowed per lane for Lap Lane swimming and 20 for Aqua Fit classes but, as restrictions are lifted, numbers will be increased.

The pool is also offering swim lessons for kids six months to 12 years. There will be four sessions each consisting of 10 classes for each level.

Also offered will be dry land courses for youth: Safe at Home – Safe Alone and Red Cross Babysitting.

The Fun Guide is now offered online, so to see the full schedule go to www.salmonarmrecreation.ca or call the pool at 250-832-4044.

Read more: Swim club excited to launch into summer from new blocks at Salmon Arm pool

Read more: 2019 – Salmon Arm pool/rec centre design puts price at more than $45 million

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmRecreation

Previous story
Kelowna forestry students, forest task force clean up backcountry together

Just Posted

A full slate of activities is being offered at the Salmon Arm pool for July and August. (File photo)
Salmon Arm residents invited to splash through summer as pool programs resume

Registration open for swim lessons, lap-lane simming, aqua fit and more

A juvenile chinook salmon swims in Campbell Creek in Alaska. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Project aims to make water colder for Shuswap River Watershed’s chinook salmon

The shoreline revegetation project will be led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance

Cassidy McEown, a Red Seal certified motor vehicle body repairer who apprenticed on Rust Valley Restorers. (Photo courtesy Okanagan College)
Rust Valley Restorers star wants to be a role model for women in trades

Cassidy McEown to appear on live stream hosted by Okanagan College on June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Hundreds came out to Kelowna City Park on Friday (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
City to raise flags after 215 hours at half-mast for buried Kamloops children

City of Kelowna buildings will raise flags Wednesday evening

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students and Okanagan Forest Task Force volunteers worked together cleaning up a makeshift shooting range along Postill Lake Road. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Kelowna forestry students, forest task force clean up backcountry together

“I tell people all the time, we need to leave better kids for our planet,” Kane Blake said

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

No serious injuries were reported at a house fire in Rutland. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Don’t run back into a house on fire: Kelowna Fire Department

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries after a Kelowna house fire

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

The Heal family of Oliver lost everything, including their home, when their furnace caught fire on June 7, 2021. (Oliver Fire Department)
Oliver community rallies around family who lost everything in fire

Bbq fundraiser being held Saturday, June 12 at the Buy Low Foods

Most Read