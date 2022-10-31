Salmon Arm resident’s newspaper costume a Halloween hit

Melissa Woods models her Cruella-inspired newspaper skirt that she spent 12 hours putting together for Halloween. (Contributed)

For Halloween, Melissa Woods created a costume fit from print.

In need of an outfit for a Halloween party, the Salmon Arm resident set out to construct a newspaper dress inspired by the one worn by actress Emma Stone in the movie Cruella (based on the Disney character Cruella Deville).

For her fabric of choice, Woods made a stop at the Salmon Arm Observer office to pick up a few bundles of the Shuswap Market. She said she spent 12 hours over three days building what would become a newspaper skirt.

“I was planning on doing a top to go with it but I ran out of time…,” said Woods, who used approximately 130 sheets of paper (520 pages) for her black-and-white attire. “It was a lot of glue and a lot of staples.”

Woods said the costume was a hit at the party, and was told if there had been a contest for best costume she would have won. As for the dress’ functionality, sitting down in a chair wasn’t going to happen.

“He had a stool that I could sit on which was great,” said Woods. “I had a backup costume just in case but didn’t end up doing that which was good.”

Woods said her newspaper dress made it through the outing and with some minor work could easily be worn again.

Facebook and follow us on Twitter

