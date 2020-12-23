Salmon Arm residents select favourite festively decorated home

The Wagstaff and Beauvais residence was chosen as having Salmon Arm residents’ favourite festive light display.

The home, located at 1261 20th St. NE, took first place in the People’s Choice Awards for the Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest hosted by Sky Pilot Productions and Prisa Lighting. The residents at 1261 won a $250 gift card from Prisa. Coming in second place was the Steward residence at 1640 22nd St. NE., winning the homeowners a $150 Downtown Salmon am business gift basket.

Santa’s Light Up the Night award went to the Bonar residence at 2320 1st Ave. NE.

Images of all the competing homes are available to see on Prisa Lighting’s Facebook page. After visiting each of the competing residences, Santa and Ms. Claus chose the Santa’s Light Up the Night recipient.

