Salmon Arm Rotarians mark 75th anniversary

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm president Norm Brown talks about the work the city’s Rotary Clubs do for the community during a Rotary 75th Anniversary event at the Blackburn Park picnic shelter on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Rotarians gathered at Blackburn Park Saturday to take part in the video marking the three clubs’ 75th anniversary.

For the occasion, on May 8, 75 Canadian flags were placed around the shelter. Presentations were made by Mayor Alan Harrison, Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo and North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, as well as the club presidents, Chris Davis (Rotary Club of Salmon Arm –Daybreak), Norm Brown (Rotary Club of Salmon Arm) and MJ Berezan (Shuswap Rotary Club). Each speaker was filmed for a documentary about the clubs, the work they’ve done and continue to do, and the legacies they’ve left in the community, including the nearby splash park and picnic shelter.

“Nearly every aspect of the community has benefited from the work of Rotarians,” reads a historical account of the clubs written for the occasion. Recent Rotary projects have included providing financial support to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation for an expansion of Shuswap Lake General Hospital, an expansion at Shuswap Daycare and the universally accessible playground at Blackburn.

