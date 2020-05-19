Salmon Arm Rotary Club to double donations to worthy causes

The Salmon Arm Rotary Club is looking to help support two worthy causes by doubling donations.

With a goal of raising $20,o00, to be divided between the Second Harvest Food Bank and the SAFE Society/Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter, the Salmon Arm Rotary Club announced its Double Up Your Gift campaign. With it, the club will be matching all financial donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000.

Donations can be made through the club’s website, salmonarmrotary.org until June 30, when the campaign concludes. Tax receipts will be issued for a minimum donation of $25 by providing necessary personal information on the website.

