Salmon Arm rugby club picking up Christmas trees for fundraiser

The trees will be picked up on Jan. 9 beginning at 10 a.m.

Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree once the festive spirit leaves you?

Wonder no more.

The Salmon Arm Yeti rugby club will be driving around the north and southeast parts of the city on Sunday, Jan. 9 picking up trees. Yetis coach Greg Seed said the club kindly asks for a donation in exchange for the service.

Donations are used to help send the squad to tournaments and games. Seed said those wanting a tree picked up are asked to put it out front of their residence by around 10 a.m.

If you’d like your tree picked up and yours is missed, Seed said to call or text him at 250-515-1934.

While COVID-19 has made going to tournaments a challenge, Seed said the club is optimistic about travelling out of the country for a tournament in 2023.

