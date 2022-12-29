Salmon Arm Scout hosts New Year’s Eve childcare to fundraise for South Korean trip

‘I want to go so we can represent Salmon Arm in some way’: World Scout Jamboree set for summer 2023

Teagan Green, a member of the Salmon Arm Scouts Canada troop, is offering a New Year’s Eve childcare event, supervised by Scout leaders, on Dec. 31 2022. (Contributed)

A local Scouts member is hosting a New Year’s Eve childcare event to fundraise for a trip overseas in the new year.

The NYE childcare sleepover, hosted at the Salmon Arm Scout Hall, is the latest in Teagan Green’s efforts to fundraise for a trip to the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in the summer of 2023.

The sleepover event, planned by the 15-year-old Green and supervised by her parents who are Scouts leaders, is approved by the Scouts Hall and offers parents with New Year’s Eve plans a safe and fun place for their children to be. Green has planned food, games and movies for the children in her care on Dec. 31, and parents can drop kids off at the hall, 2460 Auto Rd. SE in Salmon Arm at 7 p.m. to be picked up at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 1. The cost is $30 per child and each child is asked to bring toiletries and their own sleeping bag and mats if they have them. A few spares will be on hand at the hall. Register by email at teagangreen@outlook.com.

Green started her Scouts journey in a troop in South Africa, where she and her family are from. Since moving to Salmon Arm, she’s been in the local troop for two years. She has also lived in Texas and Spain, but her trip to South Korea will be her first time travelling solo.

“The World Scout Jamboree is a big event that only happens every four years,” said Green. “I’m the only one who’s eligible from the Salmon Arm Scout troop, because the ages are 14 to 18. But it’s not just for myself, I want to go so we can represent Salmon Arm in some way.”

The Salmon Arm Scouts troop is smaller than groups Green has been involved with before, with only three leaders – two of them being her parents. The other leader has two children who make up the rest of the troop.

The Scouts program teaches first aid skills and wilderness survival essentials, as well as crafts activities with a scientific lesson usually attached. Green said her troop has done weekend hikes to Mount Ida where they learned triangulation and compass work.

“We also host winter and summer camps, where us Scouts help plan and we do the meal plans and budgeting and we buy the food and cook it. It’s youth-led with Scout leader guidance, so it’s developing skills that we might not learn in school.”

Green has been fundraising for the jamboree since she registered in summer 2022, collecting bottles and cans from retirement homes and running a paper route in her neighbourhood.

