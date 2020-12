Food drive to take place Dec. 4, and 6 in front of Salmon Arm Walmart

Salmon Arm Scouts want to help stock the shelves at the Salvation Army food bank.

On the weekend of Dec. 4, 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., members of Scouts Canada – 1st Salmon Arm will be set up in front of the local Walmart, collecting donations for the food bank. Their goal is to fill the bed of a long box truck by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Scouts will also have a bin inside the store for the collection of donations.

