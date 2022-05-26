Salmon Arm Secondary grads call on inner gardeners to carry on tradition

Grads Talia Brown and Emma Lloyd plant flower boxes along the Trans-Canada Highway early Thursday, May 26 between Alexander and Shuswap streets, with guidance from city public works staff Hugh Bennett. (Martha Wickett- Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Secondary teacher Danielle Berger, 2022 grads and city public works staff gather in the Ecotreats parking lot Thursday morning, May 26, before carrying on the grad tradition of planting the flower beds and boxes along the Trans-Canada Highway downtown. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Grad Kate Gamble-Fell plants flowers Thursday morning, May 26 in the beds at the corner of Alexander and the Trans-Canada Highway. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Grads Liam Davidson, Maja Weisinger and Teslyn Bates harness their gardening skills to carry on the Salmon Arm Secondary tradition of planting the flower beds and boxes along Highway 1 downtown. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

A small but mighty group of Salmon Arm Secondary grads carried on a graduation tradition Thursday morning.

At 7 a.m. May 26, about 10 Grade 12 students and a handful of city public works staff showed up in the Ecotreats parking lot at the corner of Alexander and the Trans-Canada Highway. Their mission: to plant the flower beds at the corner as well as the flower boxes lining both sides of the highway.

SAS Leadership teacher Danielle Berger explained that with a dance on Tuesday night and the Fashion for Famine fashion show Wednesday night, grads have been attending a lot of other activities.

Despite the relatively small number of gardeners, the plants went in quickly and looked ready to soon brighten up the highway corridor.

