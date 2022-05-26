Salmon Arm Secondary grads call on inner gardeners to carry on tradition

A small but mighty group of Salmon Arm Secondary grads carried on a graduation tradition Thursday morning.
At 7 a.m. May 26, about 10 Grade 12 students and a handful of city public works staff showed up in the Ecotreats parking lot at the corner of Alexander and the Trans-Canada Highway. Their mission: to plant the flower beds at the corner as well as the flower boxes lining both sides of the highway.
SAS Leadership teacher Danielle Berger explained that with a dance on Tuesday night and the Fashion for Famine fashion show Wednesday night, grads have been attending a lot of other activities.
Despite the relatively small number of gardeners, the plants went in quickly and looked ready to soon brighten up the highway corridor.
