Salmon Arm seniors lace up the gloves

Salmon Arm seniors showed their pluck during a boxing demonstration at the Active Agers Open House held Friday at the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre.

Among the various displays for carving, painting and other activites that go on at the centre, Salmon Arm Bulldogs Boxing Club head coach Peggy Maerz and coach Jordyn Konrad had the floor with several volunteers who were keen to put on the gloves for a lesson.

“I loved the demonstration, it looked like a lot of fun, and it was really intrigueing that they work with people with different abilities and starting points for fitness and all that,” said an enthusiastic Ellany Sheldan, one of the volonteers to take part in boxing the demonstration. “It’s not like boxing that you see on TV… I was scared but I did it. I just had a blast and now I want to go and do it. Lots of fun.”

Ellanay Sheldan goes for the uppercut with guidance from Bulldogs Boxing Club head coach Peggy Maerz at the Active Agers Open House held Friday, Aug. 24 at the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Frieda Paetsch launches a glove at Bulldogs Boxing Club Head Coach Peggy Maerz during a lesson at the Active Agers Open House held Friday, Aug. 24 at the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

