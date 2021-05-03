Salmon Arm, Sicamous yard waste collection this week

Free curbside yard waste collection takes place this week in Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Salmon Arm’s annual spring yard waste pickup began on Monday morning, May 3, and continues through the week.

This year, pickup is rolling out by collection zone, with Zones A and B on Monday and Tuesday (see map below), Zones C and D on Wednesday and Thursday and Zone E on Friday. Thursday and Friday will also be used to pick up yard waste missed earlier in the week.

Beginning May 3, Salmon Arm’s spring yard waste collection program is being done by collection zones. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Materials being collected include leaves, grass and hedge clippings, flowers, garden plants, non-invasive weeds, shrubs, sod and small branches (up to 2.5 centimetre or 1 inch in diameter, and 91 cm/3 ft in length) left unbundled. These items must placed be in Kraft compostable paper bags, weighing no more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) when full, and placed on the curb by 7 a.m. on your designated pickup days.

Following its free curbside metal waste pickup on Monday, May 3, the District of Sicamous will be doing a free curbside organic yard waste pickup on Tuesday, May 4, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Accepted items include grass clippings, leaves, prunings and weeds, to be placed in clear garbage bags. Tree limbs up to eight inches in diameter, wrapped in bundles, will also be accepted. Household garbage will not be collected.

