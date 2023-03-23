Starbucks is now available for delivery in Salmon Arm thanks to the coffee company’s partnership with delivery app DoorDash in the area. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

Coffee company partners with DoorDash delivery app to bring caffeine to your door

That all-important morning cup can now be delivered directly to Salmon Arm coffee lovers.

On Tuesday, March 14, Starbucks Canada expanded its delivery service with a new partnership with the DoorDash delivery app and Salmon Arm residents can now access Starbucks on the app to have food, coffee and other beverages delivered to their homes.

Starbucks Canada is offering customers deals until April 2 to celebrate the partnership with DoorDash, and there is a locator available online and in the app for residents to find out if delivery is available to their address.

The roll out involves delivery access to nearly 50 new communities in Canada.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Starbucks Canada onto DoorDash Canada and provide coffee lovers a simple way to get their Starbucks favourites delivered right to their doorstep,” said Shilpa Arora, DoorDash general manager in a media release. “Canadians are continuing to prioritize convenience in their lives, and we are continuing to provide our customers what they are looking for.

