The Salmon Arm Storefront School graduating class of 2018: Nickolas Boyle, Ashton Clooten, Audrey Couke, Hannah Hackl, Brooke Keating, Brandon Laye, Michelle Meuller, Brandon Penner, Jesse Preston, Jacob Taylor and Alexa Zibin. The graduation ceremony was held at the Little Mountain Field House June 15 and grads were celebrated for their achievements and wished the best of luck in their plans for the future by teachers, parents, friends and relatives. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)