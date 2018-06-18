Salmon Arm students chop their locks for a good cause

Robyn de Wet, a Grade 12 student at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm, takes a hesitant glance at her new hairline while fellow student Joelle Regier looks on. On June 13 de Wet spearheaded a fundraising initiative on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society, donating locks of hair to produce wigs for cancer patients. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Robyn de Wet, a Grade 12 student at King’s Christian School, was the driving force behind a fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society that gathered something even more difficult to acquire than money: locks of hair donated to make wigs for cancer patients and survivors.

Six students volunteered their hair for the chopping block, gathering a total of 17 eight-inch locks of hair that will be turned into wigs. While the majority of volunteers opted to get the minimum eight inches chopped off, two brave souls, de Wet and Silas Schroeder, went all the way and had their hair buzzed all the way down.

Donated hair is an important resource for the Canadian Cancer Society. The organization offers free wigs to patients suffering hair loss from various cancer treatments and these wigs can go a long way to helping patients retain their confidence and feel less self-conscious about their hair loss.

After the cutting was completed, de Wet and her fellow students presented the hair to Jen Dies, coordinator of Salmon Arm’s branch of the Canadian Cancer Society, along with cash donations collected by the King’s Christian School elementary classes.

King’s Christian School Grade 12 students Amy Dewick and Kylie Regier brace for the hair cutting to begin during the hair donation event at the school on June 13. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)