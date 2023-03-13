Xavier Doyle and other South Canoe Outdoor Learning School students perform the song Balafon by Walt Hampton, under the guidance of music teacher Pam Schnell, at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 10, 2023. The performance was for the School District 83 Art Fair held at the mall March 2-10. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Xavier Doyle and other South Canoe Outdoor Learning School students perform the song Balafon by Walt Hampton, under the guidance of music teacher Pam Schnell, at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 10, 2023. The performance was for the School District 83 Art Fair held at the mall March 2-10. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm students’ live performances wrap up annual school district art fair

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School kids bring theatre and music

The School District 83 annual Art Fair concluded with live performances courtesy of students from the South Canoe Outdoor Learning School.

Friday, March 10 was the last day for the fair held at the Mall at Piccadilly. On noon that day, South Canoe students provided a pair of performances. Students from teacher Emily Styles’ Grade 1-2 class reenacted the classic folk tale Stone Soup. Students from Grades 4-5, under the guidance of music teacher Pam Schnell, performed Walt Hampton’s Balafon on xylophones.

Both performances received warm applause from attending parents, children and others in the audience.

Read more: Sloan singer strikes a chord with Salmon Arm elementary school students

Read more: Shuswap student creates slick new school scheduling app

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

 

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School students re-enact the classic folk tale Stone Soup in a performance at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 10, 2023. The performance was for the School District 83 Art Fair held at the mall March 2-10. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School students re-enact the classic folk tale Stone Soup in a performance at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 10, 2023. The performance was for the School District 83 Art Fair held at the mall March 2-10. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Fundraiser tops $10,000 for Kelowna boy injured after falling under bus

Just Posted

Letter writer praises the recent B.C. budget for social spending, including the long-awaited “renters rebate” tax credit to households earning up to $80,000. (File photo)
Letter: Reader praises budget for social spending, wonders if it was read by Shuswap MLA

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School students Duval Crosby, Caelynn Bennett, Nash Doyle and Kai Anderson-Omura re-enact the classic folk tale Stone Soup in a performance at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 10, 2023. The performance was for the School District 83 Art Fair held at the mall March 2-10. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students’ live performances wrap up annual school district art fair

Prior to March 15, the City of Salmon Arm will be moving the remaining tenters on 3rd Street SW to city-owned property at 350 Narcisse St. in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm to move remaining tenters to city-owned property near park

Salmon Arm resident Murray Wallace recently won $675,000 with a BC Lottery Corporation Set for Life ticket. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm prankster has tough time convincing spouse of lottery win