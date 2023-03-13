Xavier Doyle and other South Canoe Outdoor Learning School students perform the song Balafon by Walt Hampton, under the guidance of music teacher Pam Schnell, at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 10, 2023. The performance was for the School District 83 Art Fair held at the mall March 2-10. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students’ live performances wrap up annual school district art fair
South Canoe Outdoor Learning School kids bring theatre and music
The School District 83 annual Art Fair concluded with live performances courtesy of students from the South Canoe Outdoor Learning School.
Friday, March 10 was the last day for the fair held at the Mall at Piccadilly. On noon that day, South Canoe students provided a pair of performances. Students from teacher Emily Styles’ Grade 1-2 class reenacted the classic folk tale Stone Soup. Students from Grades 4-5, under the guidance of music teacher Pam Schnell, performed Walt Hampton’s Balafon on xylophones.
Both performances received warm applause from attending parents, children and others in the audience.
South Canoe Outdoor Learning School students re-enact the classic folk tale Stone Soup in a performance at the Mall at Piccadilly on Friday, March 10, 2023. The performance was for the School District 83 Art Fair held at the mall March 2-10. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)