The Shuswap Middle School team that placed first in the 2019 Math Challengers team competition: Gilbert Hobart (teacher/coach), Frankie Ayotte, Sam Calkins, Simon Bakker, Hayden Lazar, Eli Decker, Micah Knutson, Eric Moore, Esther Thurgood, Brianna Congdon, Marissa Dollack and Devyn Hughes.

A group of mathematical prodigies from Shuswap Middle School claimed the top prize in a math competition hosted by Okanagan College in Kelowna.

Math Challengers is an enrichment, coaching and competition program that promotes mathematics achievement among students, hosting competitions to encourage students to focus on difficult math skills in pursuit of prizes.

The Shuswap Middle School team placed first in the Kelowna competition, which hosted teams from several schools in the Okanagan and surrounding regions. The teams from the regional tournaments around the province then advance to the Math Challengers provincial finals in March, where the B.C. school team and the individual champions are crowned.

