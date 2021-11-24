Salmon Arm students weather change in plans to create small but mighty video

Bastion Elementary music students perform the song Small But Mighty in their video entry to the 2021 CBC Music Class Challenge. (Contributed)

While plans changed due to rain, Bastion Elementary students’ spirits were far from dampened after viewing their completed video entry for this year’s CBC Music Class Challenge.

Much of the video was filmed in Salmon Arm’s downtown beneath the giant treble clef sculpture on Thursday, Oct. 28. Music teacher Shannon MacLachlan said the plan was to have invited musicians and others join her students at the treble clef in a performance of the Ginalina song Small But Mighty, one of the numbers by Canadian artists that Music Class Challenge participants were able to choose from.

While MacLachlan and her students received a lot of support for the video shoot, the weather was not onboard. She said the cold weather and heavy rain on the 28th threw a wrench into things, requiring a change in plans.

“It was so cold and so wet, there wasn’t nearly as many people out as we had hoped,” said MacLachlan.

The video was recently completed by Stephen Ingle of Salmon Arm’s One Shot Productions and has been very well received by its small but mighty stars.

“Every class that has seen it has asked if they can watch it again,” said MacLachlan, who is equally impressed with the outcome.

MacLachlan and her students are grateful for everyone who supported the video, including those who did brave the weather to join them for the shoot.

