Salmon Arm supports a good cause during Coldest Night of the Year

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Salmon Arm pump their fists to get their blood pumping and energy up ahead of the start of the walk, which left from Salmon Arm City Hall. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

While the temperature might not have lived up to the event’s name, the Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser Walk took to the streets of Salmon Arm Feb. 23 in support of the Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Volunteers, walkers, supporters and friends lined the street outside of the First United Church and City Hall in Salmon Arm, preapred for a brisk-yet-pleasant stroll down the slushy streets, with entry fees and prior donations all contributing to making the winter a little less cold for those in need of winter clothing and supplies.

After a brief opening ceremony, walkers set out from the church in high spirits. Routes ranged from one kilometre all the way up to 10 kilometres for the avid walkers out there, and a hot meal was provided to warm up those feeling the chill as the sun set.

As of the start of the walk, Salmon Arm teams had already raised over $20,000 in support of the Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.