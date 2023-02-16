Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest ready to roll for Family Day weekend

Event to take place at north fairgrounds, parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers

The Girl Guides will have hot chocolate available at the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest held at the fairgrounds on Feb. 18 and 19. (File photo)

The Winter Fun Fest returns to Salmon Arm’s fairgrounds this weekend.

Organized by the Salmon Arm Fair and Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, the event runs Feb. 18 to 19 on the north fairgrounds.

Winter Fun Fest offers a wide range of family friendly activities including snow croquet, face painting, a hay bale toss, kickball, suitcase races, an ice cream eating contest and much more. Fun Fest organizers have also curated a lengthy lineup of local entertainment, with performances throughout both days of the event.

Both days of the event conclude with a fire sculpture burn and stories by Indigenous storyteller Kenthen Thomas.

One activity, the Winter Fun Fest Parade, will not be taking place. Festival organizer Jim McEwan said there weren’t enough entrants or volunteers to hold the event.

Food vendors will be at the fairgrounds for the event, and the Girl Guides will have hot chocolate available.

For more information, visit the Salmon Arm Fair and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association page on Facebook.

