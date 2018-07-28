A ‘before’ picture prior to Pat Contant, Ivy Wong and Liz Ziercke, employees of the Uptown Askew’s grocery store, donating a collective 37 inches of hair to the Cancer Society on July 24. (Image contributed)

Salmon Arm women donate over three feet of hair for cancer patients

Askew’s Foods employees chopped off their long locks for a good cause

Three Salmon Arm women let their hair hang loose, and then lopped it off in support of cancer patients.

Pat Contant, Ivy Wong and Liz Ziercke, employees of the Uptown Askew’s grocery store, headed to the Abstract salon and donated a collective 37 inches of hair to the Canadian Cancer Society on July 24.

Contant says “I am not new to donating my hair, as I have donated at least six times, every two years. I was due to donate in February of this year but decided to keep my long hair. About two weeks ago Liz walked by my register and noticed my long hair and asked me if I had ever thought of donating my hair to the Cancer Society.”

After this question came up, and Contant explained she was a regular donor herself, it wasn’t long before the pair decided to donate their hair together and see if other employees would join them in this good deed.

“I told Liz that I had donated many times and asked would she be interested in donating her long hair as I would cut it with her and she agreed,” Contant continues. “I told Ivy about what Liz and I were planning and Ivy too wanted to donate to the worthy cause. I asked other co-workers with long hair if they wanted to come aboard but I could not convince them.”

Their hair donations will go towards making wigs for cancer patients suffering hair loss as a side effect of their treatment.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The ‘after’ photo showing Pat Contant, Ivy Wong and Liz Ziercke with their newly shortened hair after they each cut off a significant length to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society. (Image contributed)

Previous story
Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

Just Posted

NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

High-octane hockey hit the ice at the Shaw Centre

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Women’s co-op opens new art gallery

Shuswap artists create opportunity in downtown Salmon Arm

A burning van creates ominous looking smoke Friday night

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre, no word on cause.

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Salmon Arm women donate over three feet of hair for cancer patients

Askew’s Foods employees chopped off their long locks for a good cause

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Directors want four lanes on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Penticton

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

Nearly 100 firefighters on scene of Placer Mountain blaze near Princeton

BC Wildfire continues to keep close eye on Snowy Mountain

Emergency crews respond to wildfire in West Kelowna

The fire is near Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Most Read