Salmon Arm women donate over three feet of hair for cancer patients

A ‘before’ picture prior to Pat Contant, Ivy Wong and Liz Ziercke, employees of the Uptown Askew’s grocery store, donating a collective 37 inches of hair to the Cancer Society on July 24. (Image contributed)

Three Salmon Arm women let their hair hang loose, and then lopped it off in support of cancer patients.

Pat Contant, Ivy Wong and Liz Ziercke, employees of the Uptown Askew’s grocery store, headed to the Abstract salon and donated a collective 37 inches of hair to the Canadian Cancer Society on July 24.

Contant says “I am not new to donating my hair, as I have donated at least six times, every two years. I was due to donate in February of this year but decided to keep my long hair. About two weeks ago Liz walked by my register and noticed my long hair and asked me if I had ever thought of donating my hair to the Cancer Society.”

After this question came up, and Contant explained she was a regular donor herself, it wasn’t long before the pair decided to donate their hair together and see if other employees would join them in this good deed.

“I told Liz that I had donated many times and asked would she be interested in donating her long hair as I would cut it with her and she agreed,” Contant continues. “I told Ivy about what Liz and I were planning and Ivy too wanted to donate to the worthy cause. I asked other co-workers with long hair if they wanted to come aboard but I could not convince them.”

Their hair donations will go towards making wigs for cancer patients suffering hair loss as a side effect of their treatment.

