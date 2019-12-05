Salmon Arm Work BC office hosts grand reopening

Services available at the office will remain similar to past offerings

Local dignitaries and Work BC staff officially open their newly-renovated Hudson Avenue centre on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer) Local dignitaries and Work BC staff officially open their newly-renovated Hudson Avenue centre on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm WorkBC office celebrated the completion of recent renovations with a grand re-opening on Thursday, Dec. 5.

A new company won the contract for management of the local office in April, but now a face lift for the space on Hudson Street is complete.

The services offered at the office will remain much the same as they have been in the past. Job search resources, employment planning, skills assessment, training, work experience opportunities and more are available at the Salmon Arm office.

