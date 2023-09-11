Salmon Arm Youth Centre reunion planned

The log building that is currently home to the Salmon Arm Church of Christ was constructed in the 1970s for the Salmon Arm Youth Centre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

If you were a kid in Salmon Arm in 197os, you probably spent some time at the youth centre in the old armories or, later on, at the Legion or at the log building (now home to the Salmon Arm Church of Christ). If you did, we are planning a reunion and would like you to attend.

The Youth Centre project, administered by the Ministry of Family and Children’s Services, sponsored a drop-in centre to give the kids of Salmon Arm a safe environment in which to hang out and get involved in many activities. Activities were not highly organized so there was a lot of flexibility in what we did, including fighting the Eden Fire in 1973. Some evenings we would have over 100 kids dropping in.

We are looking for kids that were involved in the Youth Centre along with any pictures or stories. So, if you were part of the gang, contact Jake Jacobson at 250-832-2300 for more information.

The reunion is being planned for Sept. 15, 2023, at the Salmon Arm Museum starting at 2 p.m.

Submitted.

Read more: Memories of the coffee house days

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm