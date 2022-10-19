Salmon Arm’s Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre celebrates 20th anniversary

Center offers a place for people ages 50 and over to socialize and keep active

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Shirley Ehlers, Jarvis Wice and Alice Lewis celebrate the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre’s 20th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Contributed)

For two decades the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre has provided a place in Salmon Arm for people ages 50 and over to socialize and keep active.

This anniversary landmark was celebrated at the centre on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Shirley Ehlers, board president when the centre opened in 2002, and current president Jarvis Wice presided over the festivities.

The centre currently has more than 650 members, and offers 20 different activities in which to participate, from games to arts to physical activity including line dancing, table tennis, yoga, tai chi, floor curling and more.

The centre also serves low cost, nutritious lunches, open to the public, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. On the second Sunday of the month, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., the centre serves up a pancake breakfast.

Memberships are open to people 50 years of age and older. For more information, call 250-832-1065, stop by the centre at 170 5th Ave. SE, or visit the centre’s website at 5thaveseniors.org.

