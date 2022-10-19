Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Shirley Ehlers, Jarvis Wice and Alice Lewis celebrate the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre’s 20th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Shirley Ehlers, Jarvis Wice and Alice Lewis celebrate the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre’s 20th anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre celebrates 20th anniversary

Center offers a place for people ages 50 and over to socialize and keep active

For two decades the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre has provided a place in Salmon Arm for people ages 50 and over to socialize and keep active.

This anniversary landmark was celebrated at the centre on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Shirley Ehlers, board president when the centre opened in 2002, and current president Jarvis Wice presided over the festivities.

The centre currently has more than 650 members, and offers 20 different activities in which to participate, from games to arts to physical activity including line dancing, table tennis, yoga, tai chi, floor curling and more.

The centre also serves low cost, nutritious lunches, open to the public, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. On the second Sunday of the month, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., the centre serves up a pancake breakfast.

Memberships are open to people 50 years of age and older. For more information, call 250-832-1065, stop by the centre at 170 5th Ave. SE, or visit the centre’s website at 5thaveseniors.org.

Read more: Best place to retire

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

 

Long-time Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre member Ralph Owens greets Shirley Ehlers at the centre’s 20th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Ehlers was the centre’s board president when the facility opened in 2002. (Contributed)

Long-time Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre member Ralph Owens greets Shirley Ehlers at the centre’s 20th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Ehlers was the centre’s board president when the facility opened in 2002. (Contributed)

Previous story
Salmon Arm Secondary students work to restore iconic cedar salmon sculpture
Next story
Orca pod crashes Quadra Island wedding

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity Canada announced Oct. 13 that it is ‘disaffiliating’ Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, but former Kamloops executive director Bill Miller says it will have no effect on car raffle, ReStore in Salmon Arm or housing developments. (File photo)
Habitat Canada points to Habitat Kamloops’ private home sales as a reason for disaffiliation

(Pixabay file photo)
Okanagan communities make the list for B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Long-time Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre member Ralph Owens greets Shirley Ehlers at the centre’s 20th anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Ehlers was the centre’s board president when the facility opened in 2002. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre celebrates 20th anniversary

Salmon Arm Secondary students including Koda Beaton, Kayden Rufus and Katelind Pruden, and Indigenous education worker Chelsea Hill, arts teacher Chris Schielke and Métis artist John Sayer have been working on restoring the large cedar salmon sculpture at the Sullivan campus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary students work to restore iconic cedar salmon sculpture