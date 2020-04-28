Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail to be closed to dogs for two months

No dogs are allowed during nesting season for birds

You are still welcome to enjoy Salmon Arm’s beautiful foreshore trail – but please don’t bring your dog.

As of Friday, May 1, the trail will be closed to dogs until the beginning of July.

In concert with walkers and local trail groups and naturalists, a few years ago the city implemented a dogs-on-leash policy for 10 months of the year and a dog ban during nesting season.

Although the closure for bird nesting initially began on April 15 and continued to June 15, that changed. Based on input from biologists, naturalists and other observers, the closure dates were moved in 2019 to May 1 through June 30 in order to better match the peak nesting season.

SABNES, the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society, asks on its Facebook page for trail users to continue to report all disturbances or bylaw infractions by emailing trailreport@shuswaptrails.com. You’re asked to attach photos if available, as well as calling the animal control hotline at 250-833-8492.

SABNES has received reports of dogs roaming freely around the osprey tower at the end of the spit of land close to the wharf (the Kime Trail).

“We request that these instances be likewise reported. Please show respect to fellow trail users and compliment those dog-walkers who are respecting the bylaws,” asks the SABNES board of directors.

