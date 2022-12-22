Judy Murray and Darlene Galan work their way up a steep section of the Larch Hills Traverse. (File photo)

Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills cancels ladies’ ski due to extreme cold

New ladies ski nights take place Thursday evenings

Ladies’ ski night at Larch Hills is cancelled for this week due to the extreme cold.

The new weekly ladies’ only cross-country ski nights are being offered Thursday nights. However, this week’s outing (Dec. 22) is cancelled because the cold temperatures are dangerous for extended outdoor activity.

Larch Hills said in a post that it wants to “welcome all who identify as Women to come out and enjoy a friendly evening ski.”

All skill levels are welcome, but the evenings are centered around a social aspect and the skiing will be casual. There will also be experienced leaders at the events to give cross-country skiing pointers to newcomers.

Discounted ski equipment rentals are also available through John’s Ski Shack. Those needing to rent should contact the shack at 250-832-3457 the day before the ladies’ ski to reserve gear.

