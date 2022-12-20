Skiers enjoy the Santa Cruise ski fundraiser at Larch Hills on Dec. 18 2022. (Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club photo)

Skiers enjoy the Santa Cruise ski fundraiser at Larch Hills on Dec. 18 2022. (Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club photo)

Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills Ski Nordic Club hosts successful Santa Cruise fundraiser

Skiers dressed as Santa hit the slopes for local food banks, auction raises over $3000

Santa made an early visit to Larch Hills for a successful food bank fundraiser.

On the morning of Sunday, Dec. 18, cross-country skiers participated in the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club’s five-kilometre Santa Cruise event to benefit local food banks. There was no entry fee for the event, but donations were welcome.

A total of $3,050 was raised for Second Harvest Food Bank.

There was a live auction with funds also donated, as well as hot drinks and snacks for after the ski run.

Skiers were encouraged to dress up as Santa or in their best Christmas gear.

Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club is also looking for volunteers to greet newcomers to the hill, handing out maps if needed. Shifts are available between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, at one or two hours long each. Contact the programs administrator at 236-586-8854, or email programs@skilarchhills.ca if you’d like to volunteer.

READ MORE: Thousands of dollars given by SASCU to North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

READ MORE:Eight kilometres of illuminated trail now available to enjoy at Larch Hills

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armcross country skiingfundraiserSports

Previous story
RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Just Posted

Johan Friesen
UPDATE: Police release photo of wanted man in Okanagan

Skiers enjoy the Santa Cruise ski fundraiser at Larch Hills on Dec. 18 2022. (Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club photo)
Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills Ski Nordic Club hosts successful Santa Cruise fundraiser

A Christmas tree is among the gifts given to those people without homes who are living in a tent encampment across from the former Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter on 3rd Street SE in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
As temperatures plummet, showers at warming centre in Salmon Arm appreciated

Leha Marshall and Crystal Wood of U-Grow Girl, and Kailee Amlin, Lindsay Wong and Gena Ginn of Shuswap Cider Co., collaborated on a fundraiser that involved partial sales from a haskap cider to support a retreat for women survivors of sexual abuse. (File photo)
Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse