Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills Ski Nordic Club hosts successful Santa Cruise fundraiser

Skiers dressed as Santa hit the slopes for local food banks, auction raises over $3000

Santa made an early visit to Larch Hills for a successful food bank fundraiser.

On the morning of Sunday, Dec. 18, cross-country skiers participated in the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club’s five-kilometre Santa Cruise event to benefit local food banks. There was no entry fee for the event, but donations were welcome.

A total of $3,050 was raised for Second Harvest Food Bank.

There was a live auction with funds also donated, as well as hot drinks and snacks for after the ski run.

Skiers were encouraged to dress up as Santa or in their best Christmas gear.

Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club is also looking for volunteers to greet newcomers to the hill, handing out maps if needed. Shifts are available between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, at one or two hours long each. Contact the programs administrator at 236-586-8854, or email programs@skilarchhills.ca if you’d like to volunteer.

