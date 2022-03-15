Salmon Arm’s Makerspace abuzz with student mason bee project

Shuswap Makerspace wood shop instructor helps South Canoe School student Quaid Irving drill holes for the roof of his mason bee house project on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap Makerspace was abuzz Monday morning with South Canoe School students learning how to construct mason bee houses.

For their careers, arts and culture week, students from the school visited Salmon Arm businesses and organizations March 14 to 18 to learn about what they do and, in some cases, receive some hands-on experience. On the morning of March 14, several Grade 7/8 students from the school were at the Makerspace, located at the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre. They were there to assemble mason bee houses, receiving instruction on the use of various tools and workworking skills from Steve Henshall and several other wood shop instructors.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to teach these kids,” said Henshall, explaining the students were receiving the basics of woodwork, and confidence to use the related machinery, that they can use, build on and one day apply to a future career.

Makerspace program co-ordinator Maria Otting said the Makerspace will be selling mason bee houses at the upcoming Zestfest, a local vendor market taking place in Salmon Arm at the Zest Commercial Food Hub (1140 4th Ave. SW) from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 25. Bee colonies will be for sale in April at Buckerfield’s.

The Shuswap Makerspace, a collaborative learning space based on the premise of the sharing economy, is once again open and available for public use.

“Serving a diverse market of everyone from youth to seniors and hobbyists to inventors, the Makerspace provides access to shared equipment, knowledge and expertise which may otherwise not be available to individuals,” said Otting. “Knowledge sharing and equipment available includes 3D printing, 3D modeling, coding, virtual reality, wood working, laser cutting, CNC router and robotics, to name a few.

Residents can access the space in different ways, including taking a guided workshop to learn a new skill, or purchasing a monthly membership (similar to a fitness centre) to use the space and equipment more independently.

Currently planning their spring and summer course schedule, the Makerspace is always looking for new members, skilled instructors, volunteers and sponsors, said Otting.

For more information on upcoming workshops, or to discuss community collaborations, you can visit the Makerspace at 220 Shuswap St. NE, call 250-833-0608, or check the website at innovatesa.ca/makerspace/.

South Canoe School student Max Cross aligns the nesting holes on his mason bee house at the Shuswap Makerspace on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) South Canoe School student Max Cross aligns the nesting holes on his mason bee house at the Shuswap Makerspace on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)