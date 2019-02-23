Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre Arena partnership extended to 2035

Corporate support provides technology upgrades to arena

The Shaw Centre is here to stay in Salmon Arm for the long-haul, as an extension of the partnership that lends its name to the arena was finalized Feb. 22.

The arena has become an iconic landmark of Salmon Arm, serving as home of the Silverbacks and bringing thousands of people to the city each year for tournaments.

Shaw Communications Inc, The Shuswap Recreation Society and the City of Salmon Arm, announced the extension of the Shaw Centre naming rights through to 2035.

As part of the partnership extension, the Shaw Centre has received significant upgrades including a new sound system and Video Wall in the Newnes Spectator Arena. These upgrades will contribute to enhanced user and fan experience with state-of-the-art equipment. In addition, Shaw will provide operational contributions annually for the term of the contract.

Read More: Salmon Arm family receives arena dedication for construction support

“Whether it’s to cheer on the Silverbacks, practice their skating skills or celebrate a birthday, the people of Salmon Arm have been drawn to Shaw Centre for nearly 20 years,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President of External Affairs with Shaw Communications. “We are pleased to be a central part of this growing community, and we are excited to extend our relationship with Shuswap Recreation Society and the City of Salmon Arm to continue to bring more family, friends and fans together.”

For the Recreation Society and the City of Salmon Arm, this continued partnership will deliver considerable savings for long-term, upgrades and maintenance, taking away potential tax burdens that might have been passed on to the City of Salmon Arm.

“The City of Salmon Arm and the Shuswap Recreation Society Board of Directors, management and staff feel very fortunate to have developed such a lasting relationship with Shaw. This relationship has provided a tremendous benefit to the users of the Shaw Centre and the residents of Salmon Arm for nearly 20 years to date,” said Darby Boyd, General Manager, Shuswap Recreation Centre.

Read More: Silverbacks to stay at the Shaw Centre

“The extension of this previous sponsorship for the term of this agreement will realize Shaw’s significant support in our community for over 35 years in total,” he says. “This contribution and the resulting video wall and sound system will provide valuable assets for the facility and our community for many years to come. We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Shaw for their commitment to Salmon Arm.”

 

