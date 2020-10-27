Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre to soon open its doors to walkers

Request to open indoor arena to walkers was turned down

For those people who like to walk in the winter without concerns about ice and snow, a popular spot is reopening.

The Shaw Centre will once again be open to walkers beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

Darby Boyd, general manager of Salmon Arm Recreation, told city council at its Oct. 26 meeting that hours for walkers at Shaw Centre will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, such as people not coming if they feel sick, and making walkers maintain physical distance. There will be sign-in sheets upstairs for those using the facility.

At the same meeting, council received a letter from resident Georgia McLeod requesting the city open the SASCU Indoor Memorial Sports Complex to walkers.

“It would be an ideal location to walk without worry of ice and snow – all with COVID precautions in place,” she wrote.

Boyd said it would be very difficult for city staff to do that.

Currently, the number of keys given out is restricted, plus the facility has an access code as well as intrusion alarms.

Boyd said the indoor arena is not staffed, so it would be difficult to monitor what was happening inside.

In the past, he added, when it was left open in the summer, there were problems with people who shouldn’t have been there staying overnight and damaging the facility.

